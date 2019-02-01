App
Union Budget 2019
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Analysis with Gautam Sinha Roy

Moneycontrol Editor, Santosh Nair along with Associate Director and Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal AMC, Gautam Sinha Roy analyse the Budget and its implications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget in the parliament on February 1. The Budget consisted of multiple populist measures. However, the fiscal deficit for current financial year was revised to 3.4%

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #Economy #India #video

