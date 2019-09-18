Brief history of the Indian Parliament building: Will the Sansad Bhavan be replaced?

The Indian Parliament building is 92 years old, which was inaugurated under the British rule.
The government is planning to redevelop Central Vista, the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and wants to construct a new common Central Secretariat for all ministries.
So does this mean India will see a plush new parliament building in 2022? If sources are to be believed, there are high chances for a new Parliament building or at least retrofitted one by August 15, 2022.
Until then you can watch this video that has a brief history of the Indian Parliament building situated in New Delhi.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:10 am