Brief history of the Indian Parliament building: Will the Sansad Bhavan be replaced?

The government is planning to redevelop Central Vista, the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and wants to construct a new common Central Secretariat for all ministries.

So does this mean India will see a plush new parliament building in 2022? If sources are to be believed, there are high chances for a new Parliament building or at least retrofitted one by August 15, 2022.

Until then you can watch this video that has a brief history of the Indian Parliament building situated in New Delhi.

Rs 599 for first year