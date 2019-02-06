App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:41 PM IST

Brandconnect | Women in Power : Sumeet Singh's rise to the peak of the marketing world

In the Women in Power campaign, we speak to women leaders and heads of leading organisations from India to understand their idea of women empowerment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We try and find out the challenges they faced to break the ceiling and their advice to women.

In this installment, Moneycontrol’s Anusua Banerjee gets in conversation with Sumeet Singh, CMO Info Edge India to find out the story behind her rise to the peak of the marketing world.

Watch the video for more..
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #feature #India #Info Edge India #trends #video

