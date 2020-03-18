Big Story | Yes Bank's moratorium lifts on March 18

Yes Bank gears up to resume normal services today starting 6 pm. Yes bank administrator, Prashant Kumar says only 1/3rd of the customers have accessed deposits so far and there have been more inflows in the last 24 hours than outflows.

Last week, State Bank of India along with seven lenders agreed to infuse funds to bail out the ailing private bank.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra helps us break down what has happened so far as Yes Bank's restructuring is concerned and what's the road ahead.

