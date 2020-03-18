App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Yes Bank's moratorium lifts on March 18

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra helps us break down what has happened so far as Yes Bank's restructuring is concerned and what's the road ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank gears up to resume normal services today starting 6 pm. Yes bank administrator, Prashant Kumar says only 1/3rd of the customers have accessed deposits so far and there have been more inflows in the last 24 hours than outflows.

Last week, State Bank of India along with seven lenders agreed to infuse funds to bail out the ailing private bank.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra helps us break down what has happened so far as Yes Bank's restructuring is concerned and what's the road ahead.

Close

Watch the video for more

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 01:19 pm

tags #RBI #SBI #video #Yes Bank #Yes Bank moratorium #Yes Bank restructuring

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.