Big Story | Where is crude oil headed?

Brent crude has plunged to its lowest level in 18 years and WTI has slipped below $20 per barrel. The dual shocks of the price war and demand slump due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept oil prices under pressure. Is this a bottom or could we see oil prices slipping further?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the oil market meltdown and its global impact.