Big Story | Where is crude oil headed?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the oil market meltdown and its global impact
Brent crude has plunged to its lowest level in 18 years and WTI has slipped below $20 per barrel. The dual shocks of the price war and demand slump due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept oil prices under pressure. Is this a bottom or could we see oil prices slipping further?
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 04:35 pm