eye-on-india Big Story | Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: 5 key things to know US drug major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech have pleasantly surprised the world on November 9 by announcing that their potential COVID-19 vaccine was found to be more than 90 percent effective in tackling the novel coronavirus. What do the early results say? How much can Pfizer produce, will it be available in India? How much will the vaccine cost? Here are five key things to know about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.