Big Story | India’s first COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN to begin human trials in July

Amid the surging novel coronavirus cases in India, the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN has got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). The drug has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The inactivated vaccine has shown promise in preclinical studies, demonstrating extensive safety and effective immune responses. But what is an inactivated vaccine? How soon will the vaccine be available in the market?

