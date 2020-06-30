App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | India’s first COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN to begin human trials in July

The inactivated vaccine has shown promise in preclinical studies, demonstrating extensive safety and effective immune responses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the surging novel coronavirus cases in India, the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN has got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). The drug has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The inactivated vaccine has shown promise in preclinical studies, demonstrating extensive safety and effective immune responses. But what is an inactivated vaccine? How soon will the vaccine be available in the market?

Get all your answers in this edition of Big Story.

 
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Bharat Biotech #big story #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Moneycontrol News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.