Big Story | Indian telcos upgrade security measures amid Chinese cyber threats

Following the warnings of cyberattacks from China by Security experts, top telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have upgraded their network security systems.

Security experts have highlighted Indian telcos are susceptible to cyberattacks and India is already very vulnerable, as the backbone of its crucial wireless infrastructure comprises Chinese equipments.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the measures taken by telecom companies to thwart the threats.