App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Indian telcos upgrade security measures amid Chinese cyber threats

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the measures taken by telecom companies to thwart the threats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the warnings of cyberattacks from China by Security experts, top telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have upgraded their network security systems.

Security experts have highlighted Indian telcos are susceptible to cyberattacks and India is already very vulnerable, as the backbone of its crucial wireless infrastructure comprises Chinese equipments.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the measures taken by telecom companies to thwart the threats.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #big story #Chinese cyberattacks #Indian telcos #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.