you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | How India reached fourth spot in global COVID-19 tally

India has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the number of deaths in a single day has crossed the 300-mark for the first time on June 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has now surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth most impacted country by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic with nearly 3 lakh cases.  India has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the number of deaths in a single day has crossed the 300-mark for the first time on June 11.  More than one-third of the countrywide figure has been recorded in June when the phased exit from some of the most rigorous lockdown restrictions took effect.

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus India #Covid-19 crisis #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

