Big Story | How India reached fourth spot in global COVID-19 tally

India has now surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth most impacted country by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic with nearly 3 lakh cases. India has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the number of deaths in a single day has crossed the 300-mark for the first time on June 11. More than one-third of the countrywide figure has been recorded in June when the phased exit from some of the most rigorous lockdown restrictions took effect.

