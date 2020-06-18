App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Has boycott of Chinese products already begun?  

Escalating tensions between India and China have again propelled the anti-China narrative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Escalating tensions between India and China have again propelled the anti-China narrative. The chorus on boycotting Chinese products chorus is growing louder following the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stand-off in Ladakh and news of 20 Indian soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley. Both ministries of finance and commerce are already taking action against the influx of Chinese goods that are injuring the domestic industry.

So has the Chinese boycott begun in India?  Can a boycott beat the Chinese dragon? Isn't India-China bilateral trade heavily tilted in favour of China? What about Chinese investment dominance in Indian startups? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers all these questions in this edition of Big Story.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:52 pm

