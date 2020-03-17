Big Story| Domestic sectors feel the heat due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted global trade in a way that has caused ripple effects to the various sectors of the economy including consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and agri-chem and others.

Most of these sectors are dependent on China for their raw material needs. With production cuts and logistics barred, Indian players in these sectors are forced to use their inventories.

Sakshi Batra helps decode this in our Big Story today to understand how deep is the impact of the virus in each of these sectors.