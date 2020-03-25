App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | 21-day nationwide lockdown in India: What it means?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what does this lockdown means for you and how will it change your lives for the next 21 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a three-week nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic on March 24.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what does this lockdown means for you and how will it change your lives for the next 21 days. Also, find out what all will remain open and what will be shut and what happens if you violate the lockdown guidelines?

Watch the video to get all your questions answered.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #21daylockdown #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #lockdown guidelines #nation wide lockdown #penalty #PM Modi #video

