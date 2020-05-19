Big Story | 1 lakh COVID-19 cases: Here's how India stacks up against other countries

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, taking a longer period than countries such as the US, Spain, and Italy, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources.
It has been over 100 days when the first person was tested positive
with COVID-19 in India and today it has crossed the 1 lakh positive
case mark.
In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the evolving situation.
First Published on May 19, 2020 07:49 pm