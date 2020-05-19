App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | 1 lakh COVID-19 cases: Here's how India stacks up against other countries

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, taking a longer period than countries such as the US, Spain, and Italy, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It has been over 100 days when the first person was tested positive


with COVID-19 in India and today it has crossed the 1 lakh positive

case mark.

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, taking a longer period than countries such as the US, Spain, and Italy, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the evolving situation.




Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:49 pm

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

