Andhra Pradesh govt inks pact with Adani group for Rs 70,000 cr data centre parks

The Andhra Pradesh government on January 9 signed an ambitious memorandum of understanding with the Adani group to build data centre parks in port city Visakhapatnam with a staggering investment of Rs 70,000 crore.

With this, the integrated infrastructure conglomerate will make its foray into the digital infrastructure sector.

The data centre parks, which will be developed in three different campuses in and around Visakhapatnam, will create over one lakh direct and indirect employment over the next 20 years, during which period the proposed investment will be made.

The MoU was signed by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Andhra Pradesh principal secretary (Information Technology) K Vijayanand in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The data centre parks will have capacities up to five GW and will be totally powered by renewable energy, the company said.

The government and Adani will develop the hyper-scale data center market in the state, positioning AP as the east coast data center hub for India and Southeast Asia, it added.

It will also be integrated with a cable landing station, taking advantage of the states long coastline to help provide required global connectivity and redundancy, enabling India to manage exponential growth of data.