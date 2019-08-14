App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about India's gallantry awards

As of January 2018, gallantry medals have been handed out to 4099 exceptional individuals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who brought down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during aerial combat, has been conferred the Vir Chakra.

India announces gallantry awards on Independence Day and Republic Day. The gallantry awards have six different categories – Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra.

As of January 2018, gallantry medals have been handed out to 4099 exceptional individuals. An individual who performs an act of valor in the presence of an enemy and otherwise is presented with a gallantry award.

Close
Watch the video to find out more about India’s gallantry awards.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day #India #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.