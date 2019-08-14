All you need to know about India's gallantry awards

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who brought down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during aerial combat, has been conferred the Vir Chakra.

India announces gallantry awards on Independence Day and Republic Day. The gallantry awards have six different categories – Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra.

As of January 2018, gallantry medals have been handed out to 4099 exceptional individuals. An individual who performs an act of valor in the presence of an enemy and otherwise is presented with a gallantry award.