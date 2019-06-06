App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actifio announces alliance with TCS

The combination of Actifio technology and TCS' global expertise in delivering IT transformation promises significant benefits to customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actifio, a copy data management software company, announced a global alliance with Tata Consultancy Services, a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to offer enterprises the ability to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, reduce storage costs and meet the speed and scale requirements of today's multi-cloud world.

The combination of Actifio technology and TCS' global expertise in delivering IT transformation promises significant benefits to customers. As data-driven organizations modernize their legacy infrastructure-oriented data management strategies and implement hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, the first imperatives are gaining control of, and ensuring near-instant access to their data.

"Helping companies accelerate their Business 4.0 transformation is the cornerstone of TCS' business model," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, Alliances & Technology Unit, TCS. "At the foundation of this is the ability to manage, speed up and scale cloud-based data at an affordable cost. Actifio's platform effectively achieves this vast, complex task, and we're pleased to extend its expertise to even more global enterprises and industries."

Actifio pioneered copy data management solutions to eliminate copy data sprawl and reduce storage costs, while delivering instant access to any point-in-time copy of data, for any applications, at any location.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #video

