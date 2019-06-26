A look back at the finance ministers who have presented the budget

Here’s a look at the FMs who have presented the budget since independence.
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government on July 5.
She will be the first woman to be a full-time Finance Minister of India.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:51 pm