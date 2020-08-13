74th Independence Day | Here's how 1947 set precedent for celebrations

Through this video, see the journey of India through iconic Independence Day speeches.
Every Independence Day is an occasion to remember, cherish and celebrate India’s freedom and marvel at the achievements and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters.
Every Independence Day also marks the occasion when the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:27 pm