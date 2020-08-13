172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|74th-independence-day-heres-how-1947-set-precedent-for-celebrations-5696991.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | Here's how 1947 set precedent for celebrations

Through this video, see the journey of India through iconic Independence Day speeches.

Moneycontrol News

Every Independence Day is an occasion to remember, cherish and celebrate India’s freedom and marvel at the achievements and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters.

Every Independence Day also marks the occasion when the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation.

Through this video, see the journey of India through iconic Independence Day speeches.

Watch for video for more.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #74th independence day #India #QuickTakes #video

