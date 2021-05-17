eye-on-india 7 leadership lessons women can learn from Melora Hardin | Jacqueline Carlyle | The Bold Type With her popular character Jacqueline Carlyle from ‘The Bold Type’, popular actor Melora Hardin has proved that a true leader should keep open lines of communication with employees, not show any qualms about being forgiving, be ready to understand her colleagues’ struggles and come across as a source of inspiration and innovation. Watch our video to know the seven leadership lessons women can learn from her.