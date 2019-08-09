App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will QIP protect the downside for Yes Bank?

The floor price was set at Rs 87.9 per share and at no more than a five percent discount

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank decided to raise nearly Rs 2,000 crore by selling shares through a qualified institutional placement(QIP).

The floor price was set at Rs 87.9 per share and at no more than a five percent discount. However, the QIP was much lower from the earlier plan to raise $1 billion.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of the QIP and finds out if this will solve the bank's problems.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 08:42 pm

