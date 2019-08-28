3-Point Analysis | Why is Trent a great retail bet right now?

It reported a decent revenue traction on the back of store additions and same-store sales growth of 12% year-on-year.
The company, one of India's leading multi-category retailers, had a nominal decline in gross margins due to discounting and higher share of revenue from Zudio outlets.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what lies ahead for the company.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 04:15 pm