you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why is Trent a great retail bet right now?

It reported a decent revenue traction on the back of store additions and same-store sales growth of 12% year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trent, the retail vertical of the Tata conglomerate reported a decent revenue traction on the back of store additions and same-store sales growth of 12% year-on-year.

The company, one of India’s leading multi-category retailers, had a nominal decline in gross margins due to discounting and higher share of revenue from Zudio outlets.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what lies ahead for the company.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Market news #Results #Trent #video

