App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Which life insurance stock offers better value?

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of H1FY19 earnings of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Standard Life Insurance to find which stock offers better value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Listed private insurers are witnessing accelerated growth. We are enthused by private insurers’ improving profitability metrics in general and changing the business mix in particular. The low insurance penetration along with increasing persistency ratios and growth of protection business are key drivers of the profitable growth for the insurance companies.

Buoyant capital markets too have helped insurance companies’ improve their profitability as the sector has witnessed growth especially for products like ULIPs and improvement in persistency.

Going forward, we see large share of growth emanating from the protection business as there exists a huge opportunity in this segment. Given the promising sectoral outlook, which life insurance company’s stock is a worthy investment consideration at this juncture?

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of H1FY19 earnings of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Standard Life Insurance to find which stock offers better value.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #earnings #HDFC Standard Life Insurance #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #personal finance #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.