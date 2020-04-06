App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | What price will India Inc pay due to COVID-19 disruption

Watch the video to understand the extent of the impact on Indian companies and what price they will have to pay.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

The extended lockdown to combat novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has an economic cost in terms of output loss, lower corporate earnings, supply disruption and demand destruction. Watch the video to understand the extent of the impact on Indian companies and what price they will have to pay.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #videos

