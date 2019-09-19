3-Point Analysis | US Fed slashes interest rates by 25 bps

This is the second such policy rate cut by the US central bank this year.
The US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the rate target range between 1.75 percent to 2 percent.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what the move indicates about the US economy.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 06:02 pm