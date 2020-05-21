App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:07 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | The new air travel guidelines

Watch this video to understand the key announcements made by the civil aviation ministry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has announced the resumption of domestic flight operations come May 25, two months after they were forced to cease operations due to the lockdown measures.

The resumption of flight operations will bring relief to airlines, and also customers who were stuck in different parts of the country and were unable to return home.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point analysis to understand the key announcements made by the aviation ministry on how travel by air will change you and me.

Also Read | Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

