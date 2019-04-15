3 Point Analysis | The Bretton Woods twins meeting

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the observations of the IMF meeting and what does that imply about global growth.
The recent spring meeting of IMF and World Bank provided yet another occasion to assess global economic strength and the risks to it.
Earlier this month IMF noted a further deceleration in global growth compared to its assessment in January 2019.Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the observations of the IMF meeting and what does that imply about global growth.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:13 pm