you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | The Bretton Woods twins meeting

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the observations of the IMF meeting and what does that imply about global growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The recent spring meeting of IMF and World Bank provided yet another occasion to assess global economic strength and the risks to it.

Earlier this month IMF noted a further deceleration in global growth compared to its assessment in January 2019.

First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Economy #IMF #video #World Bank #World News

