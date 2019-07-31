App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Struggling Steel Prices Hit JSW Steel Q1

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of JSW's Q1 earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The steel sector is in a state of doldrums. JSW Steel believes the culprit-in-chief is slackening demand, compounded by lack of credit due to the NBFC crisis and government project delays.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of JSW's Q1 earnings to understand what the pain points are and what's the outlook on the company.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #JSW Steel #video

