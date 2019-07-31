3 Point Analysis | Struggling Steel Prices Hit JSW Steel Q1

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of JSW's Q1 earnings.
The steel sector is in a state of doldrums. JSW Steel believes the culprit-in-chief is slackening demand, compounded by lack of credit due to the NBFC crisis and government project delays.
Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of JSW's Q1 earnings to understand what the pain points are and what's the outlook on the company.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:07 pm