3-Point Analysis | Should you buy Relaxo despite high valuations?

The company’s product portfolio also includes bags, clutches, socks and shoe care products.
One of India's leading footwear players with a strong brand recall, Relaxo has a fairly good market share in the northern and eastern states of India.
The company's product portfolio also includes bags, clutches, socks and shoe care products.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to see if this footwear brand warrants investors' attention.
Watch the video for more. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:32 pm