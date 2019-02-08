App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Print media companies record muted Q3

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q3 results and shares an outlook.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Print Media companies have seen downgraded earnings and corrections in stock prices.

Jagran, known for its flagship daily Dainik Jagran, and DB Corp, known for  its flagship publication Dainik Bhaskar, both recorded a lackluster Q3 performance as net profit declined on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

While DB Corp reported strong advertisement revenue growth, the operating margins of both the players continued to decline on higher newsprint cost.

However, management’s guidance and commentary indicated that revival is on cards.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q3 results and shares an outlook.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #advertisement #Business #Companies #Dainik Jagran #earnings #print media #revenue #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.