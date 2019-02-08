3 Point Analysis | Print media companies record muted Q3

Print Media companies have seen downgraded earnings and corrections in stock prices.

Jagran, known for its flagship daily Dainik Jagran, and DB Corp, known for its flagship publication Dainik Bhaskar, both recorded a lackluster Q3 performance as net profit declined on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

While DB Corp reported strong advertisement revenue growth, the operating margins of both the players continued to decline on higher newsprint cost.

However, management’s guidance and commentary indicated that revival is on cards.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q3 results and shares an outlook.