Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Motilal Oswal Q3 results

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of Motilal Oswal's Q3 numbers and what should be investors’ strategy on the stock.

It was a tough third quarter for Motilal Oswal Financial Services with stress seen in most verticals.

The consolidated year-on-year (YoY) net profit for the third quarter was down 84% at Rs 40 crore versus Rs 248.3 crore.

The consolidated revenues year-on-year (YoY) too were down 20 percent at Rs 647.6 crore versus Rs 810 crore.

