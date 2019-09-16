3-Point Analysis | Motherson Sumi Systems' fall

The company reported a 41.67 percent decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) stock corrected 45 percent from its 52-week high level.
The company reported a 41.67 percent decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's numbers and explains if this is the right time to accumulate this stockGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:38 pm