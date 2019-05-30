App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Motherson Sumi Q4FY19 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motherson Sumi, a leading auto ancillary firm has posted a disappointing set of numbers for Q4 FY19. Slowdown in demand, both in domestic and international markets and margin contraction weighed in on the earnings. Order book, however, continues to be strong.

While the company posted year-on-year (YoY) growth of 11.4 percent in its consolidated net revenues, its EBITDA margin witnessed a contraction of 250 bps.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the company.
tags #earnings #Market news #Motherson Sumi #Results #video

