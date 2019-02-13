3 Point Analysis | Motherson Sumi Q3 Results

Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL), India’s largest automotive wiring harness company, posted in line set of Q3 FY19 earnings on the back of a demand slowdown in both domestic and international markets and margin contraction for Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) and its India business.

Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran analyses the Q3 result of the company and provides an outlook.