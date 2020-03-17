3-Point Analysis | Is it time for investors to say yes to Yes Bank?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed administrator for Yes Bank Prashant Kumar reassured depositors yet again during a press conference earlier in the day.

The moratorium on the crisis-stricken private lender is set to be lifted at 6pm on March 18. The bank has also approved the reconstituion of its board, with Kumar set to be its next MD and CEO.

In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks about Yes Bank, the lifting of the moratorium, safety of depositors money and more.