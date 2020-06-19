3-Point Analysis | Is India Inc sensitive towards employees' mental health?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the situation of India Inc with regard to their employees' mental well-being.
Even as the importance of mental well-being and need for a support structure among colleagues is regaining prominence, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has left the employees overworked and stressed.
While some companies are seeking professional help for their staff, overall support systems in India are not intact.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:27 pm