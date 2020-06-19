App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Is India Inc sensitive towards employees' mental health?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the situation of India Inc with regard to their employees' mental well-being.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the importance of mental well-being and need for a support structure among colleagues is regaining prominence, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has left the employees overworked and stressed.

While some companies are seeking professional help for their staff, overall support systems in India are not intact.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the situation of India Inc with regard to their employees' mental well-being.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #mental health #video

