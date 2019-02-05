App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | IRB Infra Q3 earnings review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Strong execution and pickup in traffic helped IRB Infrastructure Developers drive higher earnings growth.

The company posted 5.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit at Rs 218.9 crore against Rs 207.3 crore in a year ago period. Revenue jumped 38 percent to Rs 1,788.5 crore versus Rs 1,296.2 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA was up 20.7 percent at Rs 760.4 crore, while margin was down at 42.5 percent.

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:52 pm

