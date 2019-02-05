3 Point Analysis | IRB Infra Q3 earnings review

Strong execution and pickup in traffic helped IRB Infrastructure Developers drive higher earnings growth.

The company posted 5.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit at Rs 218.9 crore against Rs 207.3 crore in a year ago period. Revenue jumped 38 percent to Rs 1,788.5 crore versus Rs 1,296.2 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA was up 20.7 percent at Rs 760.4 crore, while margin was down at 42.5 percent.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint.