3-Point Analysis | How will Tata Motors achieve its debt-free goal?

At Tata Motors' Annual General Meeting on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years.

As a result, Tata Motors share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on August 26, a day after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how investors should approach the stock.