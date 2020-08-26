172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|3-point-analysis-how-will-tata-motors-achieve-its-debt-free-goal-5759771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | How will Tata Motors achieve its debt-free goal?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how investors should approach the stock

Moneycontrol News

At Tata Motors' Annual General Meeting on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years.

As a result, Tata Motors share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on August 26, a day after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:22 pm

