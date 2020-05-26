App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Here's how Moratorium 2.0 will impact you

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on how the moratorium extension can affect your creditworthiness.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced Moratorium 2.0 guidelines. Previously, around 25 percent of the borrowers had opted for the moratorium facility as per industry estimates.

Watch the video for more...

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #EMI moratorium #RBI #video

