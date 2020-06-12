3-Point Analysis | GST Council meet and its recommendations

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key issues discussed by the GST Council and its recommendations.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 12 addressed mediapersons after chairing the 40th Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting.
Decisions ranging from interest rate reduction on late submission of returns for small taxpayers to revocation of cancellation were taken up at the meeting.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:17 pm