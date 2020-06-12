App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | GST Council meet and its recommendations

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key issues discussed by the GST Council and its recommendations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 12 addressed mediapersons after chairing the 40th Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting.

Decisions ranging from interest rate reduction on late submission of returns for small taxpayers to revocation of cancellation were taken up at the meeting.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key issues discussed by the GST Council and its recommendations.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #GST collection #GST Council #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A (cancelled) plane, train and automobile: European travel in a pandemic

A (cancelled) plane, train and automobile: European travel in a pandemic

Coronavirus wrap June 12: Cases in India cross 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third

Coronavirus wrap June 12: Cases in India cross 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third

AIIMS holds entrance exams for various courses with 33,000 candidates in attendance

AIIMS holds entrance exams for various courses with 33,000 candidates in attendance

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.