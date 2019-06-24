3-Point Analysis | Gold prices rise, hit 6-year peak in international markets

Gold prices have surged 0.53 percent to Rs 34,347 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as traders raised bets amid positive cues from the domestic market.

While positive ques from the domestic market and a weakening dollar attributed to the rise in prices of the yellow metal. With the trade war between the US and China encouraged investors to seek refuge in the safe haven.

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis on why the precious metal is gaining ground.