you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Goa Carbon reports losses, expects growth soon

With the Supreme Court ban on pet coke slowly lifting and demand of the product from the ends market which is the aluminum smelters expected to grow, the domestic market for CPC may see growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goa Carbon, the second largest producer of calcined petroleum coke(CPC) has seen losses of Rs 5 crore in Q1 of FY2019-20, however, it did see a growth of 11 percent in its sale.

With the Supreme Court lifting the ban on green pet coke and demand of the product expected to grow, the domestic market for CPC may see growth.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Q1 result of the Goa Carbon and shares an outlook.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #aluminium #Calcine Petroleum Coke (CPC) business #domestic market #Goa Carbon #video

