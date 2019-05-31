App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | GIC Re FY19 earnings review

India’s largest reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India accounted for around 44 percent of the premiums passed on by Indian insurers to reinsurers during FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With growing international presence, the company is the 10th largest reinsurer in the world on net premium, according to Standard and Poor's.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of GICs FY19 earnings and shares an outlook on the company.
tags #3 Point Analysis #earnings #General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) #Results #video

