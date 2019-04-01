3 Point Analysis | Everest Industries or Visaka Industries: The better pick?

Asbestos cement sheet manufacturers Everest Industries and Visaka Industries reported a mixed quarterly performance in the third quarter of FY19.

While the profitability of former was supported by tighter cost controls, increase in selling & distribution expenditures hampered the margins of the latter.

Industry reforms and government policies have had a positive impact on the organised building material players as indicated by the robust volume growth in the past few quarters.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the quarterly performance of these companies to understand the sector dynamics and the way forward.