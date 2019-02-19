3 Point Analysis | Emami group announces 10% stake sale

In its effort to pare debt at the group level, Emami group has announced a 10 percent stake sale in Emami Limited helping it raise Rs 1,600 crore.

Though earlier media speculation suggested a structured credit deal with US private equity firm KKR, Emami group has instead gone for an equity deal with SBI Mutual Fund, PremjiInvest, Amundi, IDFC, L&T Mutual Fund.

Proceeds from the stake sale would be used to reduce promoter debt which was raised for the Emami group’s other business interest such as in Cement, Solar Power etc.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of how the 10 percent stake sale of the FMCG arm will affect Emami group.