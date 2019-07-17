App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | DHFL: What’s the future ?

DHFL’s FY19 earnings, which were unaudited, have brought to the fore several issues, including stressed loans and inadequate capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) has reported a huge standalone net loss of Rs 2,223 crore in Q4 of FY19, due to high provisioning as it marked down loans in the given quarter.

The housing finance company has been in turmoil ever since the defaults by the IL&FS group companies in September 2018 which triggered a liquidity crisis.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out the outlook on the company.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:38 pm

