3-Point Analysis | DHFL: What’s the future ?

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) has reported a huge standalone net loss of Rs 2,223 crore in Q4 of FY19, due to high provisioning as it marked down loans in the given quarter.

The housing finance company has been in turmoil ever since the defaults by the IL&FS group companies in September 2018 which triggered a liquidity crisis.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out the outlook on the company.