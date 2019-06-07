App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:38 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | DHFL crisis: What should investors do?

Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank that have loan exposure to DHFL tumbled by 6 and 7 percent, respectively on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After major credit ratings agencies downgraded Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) for defaulting on debt repayment, shares of the housing finance company plunged as much as 16 percent on June 6.

Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank that have loan exposure to DHFL tumbled by 6 and 7 percent, respectively on June 6.

DHFL owes Rs 960 crore to mutual fund houses as interest payment towards bonds.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what's brewing at the company and what strategy should investor's employ now.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #DHFL #DHFL default #video

