3-Point Analysis | DHFL crisis: What should investors do?

After major credit ratings agencies downgraded Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) for defaulting on debt repayment, shares of the housing finance company plunged as much as 16 percent on June 6.

Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank that have loan exposure to DHFL tumbled by 6 and 7 percent, respectively on June 6.

DHFL owes Rs 960 crore to mutual fund houses as interest payment towards bonds.

