you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | COVID-19 fight: Where does India stand?

Watch this edition of 3-Point Analysis to understand the current scenario.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed the 50,000 mark. Government authorities have flagged a high fatality rate in states like West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. There are widespread fears that the virus spread may get worse with an easing of the lockdown measures.  However, the Health Ministry and medical experts are of the opinion of seeing a flattening of the curve.



Is India flattening the COVID-19 curve?  How far is the vaccine and where does India stand in the race for coronavirus vaccine?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers all these questions in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

