you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Coronavirus outbreak has left the travel industry reeling

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3 -point analysis to understand the COVID-19 impact on the airline business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The travel industry, including hotels and tour operators, is reeling from a huge drop in travel caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Indian airlines are badly hit because the virus outbreak has made passengers to cut down on travel.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3 -point analysis to understand the COVID-19 impact on the airline business.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #aviation sector #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Tourism #Travel #Travel Industry #video

