3-Point Analysis | Coronavirus outbreak has left the travel industry reeling

The travel industry, including hotels and tour operators, is reeling from a huge drop in travel caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Indian airlines are badly hit because the virus outbreak has made passengers to cut down on travel.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3 -point analysis to understand the COVID-19 impact on the airline business.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:40 pm