3 Point Analysis | Coal India under pressure to increase production

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3 Point Analysis of the company's current position
Coal India has faced pressure to increase production, but considering its massive reserves, there are numerous challenges such as lack of infrastructure to support excess extraction that could do some harm to the company.Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3 Point Analysis of the company's current position.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 07:53 pm