3 Point Analysis | China’s exports plunge amid ongoing trade war

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons behind the fall in Chinese exports and what’s the outlook going forward.
China's exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 06:21 pm